Surfing

Tesla Launches a $1,500 Surfboard
Tesla

Tesla Launches a $1,500 Surfboard

Only 200 boards were made available, and they sold out almost immediately.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned From Surfing

5 Business Lessons I Learned From Surfing

Like surfers wait for the right wave, business leaders wait for the right opportunities.
Phil La Duke | 3 min read
What Surfing Can Teach You About Entrepreneurship

What Surfing Can Teach You About Entrepreneurship

Here are five ways the lessons of riding ways can help you build your business.
Nicholas Mohnacky | 5 min read
Remembering Hobie Alter, the Surfing Visionary Who Invented a Sport and a Culture

Remembering Hobie Alter, the Surfing Visionary Who Invented a Sport and a Culture

Alter, who passed away on Saturday at age 80, was a self-taught engineer who invented the polyurethane foam surfboard.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer

How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer

A chain rebrands with a local focus, a surf theme and a celebrity endorsement.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read