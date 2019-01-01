My Queue

Surge Pricing

Uber to Make Surge Pricing Less Obvious
Uber

Uber to Make Surge Pricing Less Obvious

Upfront fares are currently rolling out to an number of U.S. cities, though Uber didn't detail a timeline for how long it would take all riders to benefit from the new tweak.
David Murphy | 3 min read
It's Not Just Uber That Profits From Surge Pricing

It's Not Just Uber That Profits From Surge Pricing

People who need a ride to the airport or home spit "surge pricing'' but when did supply and demand become a reviled concept?
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Uber's Surge Pricing Is a Good Thing for Customers, Uber Study Says

Uber's Surge Pricing Is a Good Thing for Customers, Uber Study Says

The company says surge pricing is about keeping customers happy, not about greed.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.

30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.

The viral dating app stirs up yet more controversy with its Tinder Plus pricing structure.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Uber to Cap Surge Pricing During Winter Storm Juno

Uber to Cap Surge Pricing During Winter Storm Juno

In the past, the company has come under fire for surging prices during times of crisis.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This Man Inadvertently Racked Up a $1,171 In-Flight Wi-Fi Bill
Business Travel

This Man Inadvertently Racked Up a $1,171 In-Flight Wi-Fi Bill

Oops.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations
Uber

Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations

Uber adds to its string of recent PR disasters with a report that the company created artificial surge pricing conditions by keeping some of its drivers off the road.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Outrageously Silly Argument Against Uber's Surge Pricing
Finance

The Outrageously Silly Argument Against Uber's Surge Pricing

Uber can charge what it likes, and that has some people muttering that the car-service company is to blame for all our economic ills. Humbug.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read