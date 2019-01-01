My Queue

surgery

Innovation Can Happen in Small But Meaningful Ways
Innovation

When a surgeon decided to try something new four decades ago, it changed the face of a sport.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery

Through a new partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Google is coming to an operating room near you.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read