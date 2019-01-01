My Queue

10 Internet Easter Eggs to Hunt for This Sunday (Infographic)
10 Internet Easter Eggs to Hunt for This Sunday (Infographic)

There are some hidden gems in the rabbit hole that is the Internet.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride

NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Takes Lyft Customers for a Ride

Unsuspecting Lyft users had a true driving professional behind the wheel for the company's latest publicity stunt.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Adopted Woman Seeking Birth Mother Discovers They've Been Co-Workers for 4 Years

Adopted Woman Seeking Birth Mother Discovers They've Been Co-Workers for 4 Years

Though the two worked in different departments at InfoCision, an Ohio teleservices firm, 'they would come in contact around the building and during events,' a company spokesperson said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Unexpected Benefits of Doing the Unexpected

The Unexpected Benefits of Doing the Unexpected

Surprise the people around you, in business and relationships. You might end up surprised yourself.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read

A Rigid Mind Blocks Success. Try These 5 Strategies for Fearless Leadership.
A Rigid Mind Blocks Success. Try These 5 Strategies for Fearless Leadership.

Be ready to set aside methods of the past. Bring vigorous, flowing thinking to conquer today's problems.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read