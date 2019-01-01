My Queue

Surveillance

Drones

Forget nets. Drone-catching is for the birds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
With Big Acquisition, Canon Looks to Grow Video Surveillance Business

The company offered $2.8 billion for Axis AB.
Reuters | 3 min read
From Snapchat to Whisper: Blindly Trusting Companies With Your Privacy Is Stupid

If our privacy is so important to us, why aren't we more skeptical of the services we give our information to?
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'

Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
JP Mangalindan | 5 min read
Twitter Sues Justice Department for Right to Reveal Surveillance Requests

The social-media company is the latest to speak up on speaking out about security issues.
Reuters | 1 min read

Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users
Security

Online privacy champion Alex Stamos is making it a lot tougher for hackers and spies to snoop around Yahoo's insides. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
10 Fascinating Facts About the World Wide Web on Its 25th Birthday
History of the Internet

What you might not know about the intangible cultural force that forever changed the way we live, work, play and communicate.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
6 Things You Should Know About 'Anti-Google' Search Engine DuckDuckGo
Security

The search could be over for a more private way to search the Internet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Internet Activists Plan Day of Action to Protest Mass Surveillance
Technology

Members of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Demand Progress and activists at large will mobilize on Feb. 11 to protest the NSA's surveillance tactics.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
NSA Reportedly Put Spyware on Consumer Tech Products
Technology

New revelations about the NSA shed light on the extent of its cyber-exploits and the special hacking unit that can gain access to your whole digital life.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Judge Says NSA Phone Surveillance Is Constitutional
Technology

Just 11 days after a federal judge in Washington said the NSA's phone-data collection program is 'almost certainly' unconstitutional, a federal judge in New York said the program is legal.
Lauren Covello | 2 min read
Marissa Mayer, Tim Cook & Other Tech Titans Meet With Obama on Health Care, Surveillance
Technology

Executives of the largest U.S. technology companies are meeting at the White House to talk Healthcare.gov and issues of national security.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance
Technology

Amid NSA snooping, the biggest American Internet companies are taking a list of demands to Washington.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Biggest Tech Companies Team Up to Object to Government Spying
Technology

Caught in the controversy over government surveillance, the biggest technology companies ally to get Congress to rein in spying.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read