Survival Strategies
Perseverance
Alfa Demmellash survived a brutal dictatorship in Ethiopia, was abducted by her father, came to the U.S. without knowing a lick of English and attended Harvard. Now, she wants to help others.
Lorenzo Marquez and his family lost everything. Here's how this entrepreneur came roaring back.
Here's what a former Special Forces leader tells himself every morning to be ready for anything.
Focusing on and preparing for unlikely catastrophes just distracts you from the difficult-but-possible goals you've set for yourself.
Mediocrity has its place. Where success and survival are synonyms, not dying is winning.
Retail Sales
It's time to update your customer service training manual.
Entrepreneurs
Follow these tips in order to make it through the first year and beyond as a successful entrepreneur.
Survival Strategies
The SBA says that only half of new companies survive 5 years or more. How resolved are you not to be one of them?
Growing a Business
When you think about it, nurturing a company is a lot like raising a child.
Pivots
A company that stays the course without looking for new opportunities risks failure.
Survival Strategies
If you left your business for six months, would you have the right survival systems in place?
Motivation
Eliminate this destructive phrase every day to increase your focus and productivity.
Survival Strategies
Businesses can survive a cash-flow crunch, but the wrong move can be fatal.
