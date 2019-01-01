My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Susan Wojcicki

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Gender

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance

Though she has spoken extensively about gender bias in the workplace, Wojcicki is hoping to dial back the rhetoric in certain venues.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006

This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006

Back then, the search giant was looking at YouTube, then a tiny unprofitable Silicon Valley startup.
Biz Carson | 1 min read
How Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Richard Branson Cope With Stress (Infographic)

How Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Richard Branson Cope With Stress (Infographic)

Pressure at the top is inevitable. Here's how the best-known business moguls rise above it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Probably Coming Soon: Paid, Ad-Free Subscriptions on YouTube

Probably Coming Soon: Paid, Ad-Free Subscriptions on YouTube

The video platform is finally considering a paid-subscription option that will allow users to avoid ads.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Google's Most Senior Female Executive Tapped to Run YouTube

Google's Most Senior Female Executive Tapped to Run YouTube

Susan Wojcicki, Google's 16th employee, has been named CEO of YouTube as the company sharpens its focus on the video sharing property's ad-selling prospects.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read