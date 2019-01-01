My Queue

Sushi itto

Sushi Itto renueva su imagen
Consultoría

La famosa franquicia de comida japonesa cambió la imagen de sus establecimientos en México. Este año creció 12% en sus ventas.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
La innovación hace al líder

Sushi Itto logró desarrollar un modelo de franquicias rentable, exitoso y con altos estándares de calidad que hoy, encabeza su giro.
Marissa Sánchez | 6 min read
Las claves de éxito de Sushi Itto

En menos de 10 años, esta franquicia mexicana posicionó su concepto de cocina japonesa en Europa y América. Conoce las claves de su éxito.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read