sustainable development goals

Unorganized E-Waste Disposal - an Alarming Situation in India
Environment

Nearly 95per cent of the e-waste of this glowing economy is managed by the unorganized sector, majorly including the scrap dealers and here's how it can be taken to task
Raj Kumar | 6 min read
Tiny Business Is Serious Business

There are 'small' businesses. Then there are 'tiny' ones, concerned about the personal and social impact they make.
Sharon Rowe | 7 min read
Redefining Modern Feminism in the World of Business

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of financial investments for women
Ameera Shah | 4 min read
No Capitalism, Business For Social Change

If we explore all the business opportunities that the SDGs open up to the private sector, we can achieve 12 trillion dollars of additional GDP growth for the world by 2030.
Vikash Das | 4 min read