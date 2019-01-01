My Queue

Would a Promotional Product Be Effective at Helping You Market Your Startup?
Promotional Products

T-shirts. Flash drives. Pens. Chocolates. What giveaway items will help customers remember your product more than SEO will?
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
Your Swag Is Not Your Company

Handing out free stuff at your next trade show isn't likely to close any deals. Invest instead in training and bringing the right people to represent your business.
Monica Zent | 4 min read
5 Ways to Make Swag Giveaways Count

Avoid giving away junk, be creative and try your best to make the contents of the bags memorable without being offensive.
Allie Gray Freeland | 3 min read
Too Much Swag! SXSW Freebies Delaying Air Travel

Screening bags packed with festival freebies is slowing down departing flights from the Austin festival.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
SXSW: Show Us Your Awesome Swag

Entrepreneur.com wants the super swag you've picked up at SXSW.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read