Sweden

Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Sweden Lists Itself on Airbnb for Free

Sweden Lists Itself on Airbnb for Free

The marketing gimmick is designed to draw attention to the 'freedom to roam' law that allows anyone to visit Swedish public lands for free.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
In Sweden, 6-Hour Workdays Boost Productivity, Energy and Happiness

In Sweden, 6-Hour Workdays Boost Productivity, Energy and Happiness

Could shorter workdays benefit your company's bottom line?
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Sweden the Country Is Now Sweden the Brand -- and You Can Get in on It, Too

Sweden the Country Is Now Sweden the Brand -- and You Can Get in on It, Too

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how the Swedish have turned their country into a company, and they want to spread the wealth.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
These Are the Countries -- and Companies -- With the Best Paternity Leave Policies

These Are the Countries -- and Companies -- With the Best Paternity Leave Policies

Sweden will require new dads to take 3 months of paid leave, while U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs has doubled its paternity leave policy.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How These Brilliant Digital Billboards Are Delivering a Hair-Raising Message
Viral Marketing

How These Brilliant Digital Billboards Are Delivering a Hair-Raising Message

The viral campaign -- and a reimagined successor in the name of charity -- illustrate the kind of marketing magic that occurs when technology and humanity intersect.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow
Work-Life Balance

Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow

The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.
Productivity

Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.

An economic experiment set to be held in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, will see the hours of an average workday slashed in hopes of enhancing productivity.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How an Email Snafu Led to 61,000 People Storming an Employment Office
News and Trends

How an Email Snafu Led to 61,000 People Storming an Employment Office

When an email for a recruitment meeting was accidentally sent to every registered job seeker in the city of Stockholm, chaos ensued.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read