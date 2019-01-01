There are no Videos in your queue.
Sweden
The marketing gimmick is designed to draw attention to the 'freedom to roam' law that allows anyone to visit Swedish public lands for free.
Could shorter workdays benefit your company's bottom line?
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how the Swedish have turned their country into a company, and they want to spread the wealth.
Sweden will require new dads to take 3 months of paid leave, while U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs has doubled its paternity leave policy.
The viral campaign -- and a reimagined successor in the name of charity -- illustrate the kind of marketing magic that occurs when technology and humanity intersect.
The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
An economic experiment set to be held in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, will see the hours of an average workday slashed in hopes of enhancing productivity.
When an email for a recruitment meeting was accidentally sent to every registered job seeker in the city of Stockholm, chaos ensued.
