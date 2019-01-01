My Queue

Sweepstakes

5 of Today's Marketing Trends Include Refurbished Classic Techniques
Marketing

5 of Today's Marketing Trends Include Refurbished Classic Techniques

Today's marketers are dusting off old ideas like sweepstakes and finding new ways to use email and podcasts.
Charlotte Nichols | 5 min read
You Win When Using Giveaways to Grow Your Social Audience

You Win When Using Giveaways to Grow Your Social Audience

Contests and sweepstakes with prizes your targeted audience likes will engage customers and spread your brand.
Matt Konigsmark | 4 min read