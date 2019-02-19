My Queue

swiggy

4 Things to Know

Startup Saturday: Swiggy Conspires to Take Over the Foodtech Space But Oyo Plans Ahead

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Startup Saturday: Zomato Swipes at Swiggy and Paytm's Biggest Bet

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Techie Tuesdays: Now Buy Groceries-Meds With Swiggy & Elon Musk's Real Test

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Kartik Sood | 1 min read
Startup Saturday: Swiggy Acquires AI Startup and Shuttl Enters Food Delivery Space

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Foodtech Startups Are Raising Funds, But What About Making Some Profits?

Zomato recently raised $40 million from US investor Glade Brooke
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Technology

Indian Food Apps that Gained Popularity and Won Big Funding

Food-tech in India has come a long way and some of the startups have earned reputation and funding that have amazed many
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
Startup Success Stories

Swiggy Timeline: From a Bootstrapped Venture to India's Fastest Growing Unicorn (Infographic)

From a bootstrapped venture to India's most sought-after food tech platform, Swiggy had an inspiring journey
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
4 Things to Know

Funding Friday: Swiggy Wins Over the Game & Toppr's New Fund Raise

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Funding

Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion

The investment round led by Naspers is set to give Swiggy an edge over arch rival Zomato
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
News and Trends

SoftBank Appoints Sumer Juneja as India Head

SoftBank appointed a former director of Norwest and a consumer business expert as the new India head
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Investments

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Foodtech

EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets

The move only seems right for the company to also grow horizontally and compete with biggest rival Zomato internationally
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Acquisitions

Swiggy Scoots Away Another Acquisition For Growth

The food delivery startup has now acquired on-demand delivery platform Scootsy
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
News and Trends

The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy

The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
4 Things to Know

Swiggy Now a Unicorn & Instagram Will Make You Forget YouTube: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read