There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Swipe Fees
Payments
If you're not ready for to transition to EMV chip cards by Oct. 1, you could put your customers and your business at risk. Here's what you need to know.
The decision deals a blow to retailers, grocers and restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.
You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
The retailer sued the credit-card giant this week, claiming Visa's swipe fees are unfairly high. Separately, the retail industry has taken a hit in the fight over capping debit-card swipe fees.
The National Retail Federation appeals $5.7 billion Visa, MasterCard settlement that was approved in December.
More From This Topic
Finance
The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Finance
Credit-card giants agree to pay more than $6 billion to settle an antitrust case.
Finance
As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Finance
The wait for the Fed's rules governing debit-card swipe fees is over. But many small businesses aren't happy about it.
Finance
Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
High swipe fees have been the bane of merchants in recent years, as costs soared. We got swipe-fee relief on credit cards earlier this year, but debit-card fees remained high.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?