Swipe Fees

The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.
Payments

The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

If you're not ready for to transition to EMV chip cards by Oct. 1, you could put your customers and your business at risk. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules

U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules

The decision deals a blow to retailers, grocers and restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.
Reuters | 3 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
Wal-Mart Takes $5 Billion Swipe at Visa Over Processing Fees

Wal-Mart Takes $5 Billion Swipe at Visa Over Processing Fees

The retailer sued the credit-card giant this week, claiming Visa's swipe fees are unfairly high. Separately, the retail industry has taken a hit in the fight over capping debit-card swipe fees.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees

Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees

The National Retail Federation appeals $5.7 billion Visa, MasterCard settlement that was approved in December.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl
Finance

Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl

The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Visa, MasterCard Settlement: What You Need to Know
Finance

Visa, MasterCard Settlement: What You Need to Know

Credit-card giants agree to pay more than $6 billion to settle an antitrust case.
Catherine Clifford
What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses
Finance

What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses

As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Fed Takes a Bite Out of Swipe Reform
Finance

Fed Takes a Bite Out of Swipe Reform

The wait for the Fed's rules governing debit-card swipe fees is over. But many small businesses aren't happy about it.
Diana Ransom
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?
Finance

Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?

Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
Carol Tice
Debit-Card Swipe Charges -- Will They Be Slashed?

Debit-Card Swipe Charges -- Will They Be Slashed?

High swipe fees have been the bane of merchants in recent years, as costs soared. We got swipe-fee relief on credit cards earlier this year, but debit-card fees remained high.
Carol Tice
Finance Reform: A Mixed Bag for Small Businesses

Finance Reform: A Mixed Bag for Small Businesses

Carol Tice
Want Swipe-Fee Relief? Now's the Time to Make it Happen

Want Swipe-Fee Relief? Now's the Time to Make it Happen

Carol Tice
Warning: Higher Credit-Card 'Swipe' Fees Ahead

Warning: Higher Credit-Card 'Swipe' Fees Ahead

Carol Tice