SXSW 2013

What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur Now
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur's Amy Cosper talks about the evolving concept of entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival.
What's Trending With...Randi Zuckerberg? The Facebook Founder's Sister Talks About What's Next

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Randi Zuckerberg at this year's SXSW. Beyond her uber famous brother, she talks about her own growing media empire.
Shira Lazar
What's Trending With...Baratunde Thurston? The Comedian/Digital Savant Talks Business

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with author Baratunde Thurston to chat about his comedy/technology startup Cultivated Wit.
Shira Lazar
Shaquille O'Neal on What Inspires His Business Decisions

At SXSW, the former pro-basketball star and self-described high-level geek explains what drives him to invest in startups and what's next.
Brian Solis
Opportunity Spotting: 4 Trends for Young Treps from SXSW 2013

In the aftermath of this year's SXSW Interactive festival, we pinpointed four top trends that young entrepreneurs should consider.
Rebekah Iliff | 5 min read

5 Startup Naming Rules From SXSW
Naming a Business

When naming a business, don't fall into the trap of making it so incomprehensible that your brand is lost. Consider these steps to find the best name for your business.
Bryan Keplesky
3 Social Media Startups to Watch From SXSW 2013
Marketing

The 'next big thing' in social media might not have debuted this week, but SXSW 2013 was not without noteworthy startups.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh
Growth Strategies

At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
Shira Lazar | 4 min read
Shaquille O'Neal on Geeks, Partnering and Winning in Business
Entrepreneurs

The retired basketball star has advice for entrepreneurs.
Laura Lorber | 4 min read
The 3 Coolest Things I've Seen at SXSW Interactive 2013
Technology

From motion-sensor computers to talking shoes, technology editor, Jason Fell's favorites from this year's festival.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Indiegogo's Slava Rubin on the Myths of Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

The Indiegogo co-founder says anyone can be an entrepreneur and no project is too small. And, yes, it's entirely possible that one day your mom might understand what you're doing.
Bryan Keplesky
5 Quick Tips for Better Bootstrapping From SXSW
Finance

The founders of popular image-hosting service imgur on what it takes to launch a tech startup without seeking outside investors.
Bryan Keplesky
Inside the 'Insane' Life of Entrepreneur Elon Musk
Growth Strategies

At SXSW, the tech visionary provides a pulse check on the three companies he recently helped start.
Bryan Keplesky
Yammer's David Sacks Offers 3 Tips for Tech Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

From raising capital fast to being innovative, startup advice from the SXSW Interactive festival.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
MakerBot's Bre Pettis on the Next Industrial Revolution
Growth Strategies

The 3-D printing visionary kicks off the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival. His advice to entrepreneurs with a dream: 'Believe that it's possible.'
Bryan Keplesky