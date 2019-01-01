There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
SXSW 2013
Starting a Business
Entrepreneur's Amy Cosper talks about the evolving concept of entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival.
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Randi Zuckerberg at this year's SXSW. Beyond her uber famous brother, she talks about her own growing media empire.
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with author Baratunde Thurston to chat about his comedy/technology startup Cultivated Wit.
At SXSW, the former pro-basketball star and self-described high-level geek explains what drives him to invest in startups and what's next.
In the aftermath of this year's SXSW Interactive festival, we pinpointed four top trends that young entrepreneurs should consider.
More From This Topic
Naming a Business
When naming a business, don't fall into the trap of making it so incomprehensible that your brand is lost. Consider these steps to find the best name for your business.
Marketing
The 'next big thing' in social media might not have debuted this week, but SXSW 2013 was not without noteworthy startups.
Growth Strategies
At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
Entrepreneurs
The retired basketball star has advice for entrepreneurs.
Technology
From motion-sensor computers to talking shoes, technology editor, Jason Fell's favorites from this year's festival.
Starting a Business
The Indiegogo co-founder says anyone can be an entrepreneur and no project is too small. And, yes, it's entirely possible that one day your mom might understand what you're doing.
Finance
The founders of popular image-hosting service imgur on what it takes to launch a tech startup without seeking outside investors.
Growth Strategies
At SXSW, the tech visionary provides a pulse check on the three companies he recently helped start.
Starting a Business
From raising capital fast to being innovative, startup advice from the SXSW Interactive festival.
Growth Strategies
The 3-D printing visionary kicks off the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival. His advice to entrepreneurs with a dream: 'Believe that it's possible.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?