SXSW 2015

Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.
Innovation

Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.

The Sync Project wants to use songs to improve your health. But first it has to come to market.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
Start Now to Create a SXSW Game Plan for Next Year

Start Now to Create a SXSW Game Plan for Next Year

South by Southwest is growing into one of the great networking events in both music and technology. You can't start planning too soon.
Ryan Nece | 5 min read
Only at SXSW: Our Favorite Moments

Only at SXSW: Our Favorite Moments

Entrepreneur's reporting team shares some of their favorite moments of the festival.
Laura Entis and Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Modernist Cuisine's Food Lab and the Science of Flavor

Modernist Cuisine's Food Lab and the Science of Flavor

We chat with Scott Heimendinger, director of applied research at Modernist Cuisine, about passionate curiosity and building 3D scanners for bread.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Google X Head: 'I'm Afraid of People's Reactions to Technology'

Google X Head: 'I'm Afraid of People's Reactions to Technology'

Google's 'Captain of Moonshots' on his frustration with the slow pace at which society is adapting to technological advancements.
Laura Entis | 3 min read

SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser
SXSW 2015

SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser

We look at what we think worked and who lost out.
Laura Entis, Jacob Hall and Linda Lacina | 5 min read
SXSW Thought Leaders on Failing Better & Finding Your Way
SXSW 2015

SXSW Thought Leaders on Failing Better & Finding Your Way

Couldn't make the conference? Didn't take great notes? Here's our roundup of some of the best tips from thought leaders you'd do well to remember.
Laura Entis, Jacob Hall and Linda Lacina | 5 min read
Lyft's CEO On the Future, Driverless Cars and Ridesharing
SXSW 2015

Lyft's CEO On the Future, Driverless Cars and Ridesharing

At a SXSW keynote last week, Logan Green explained technology's potential impact on some new sharing economy industries.
Jacob Hall | 2 min read
Tips for Hit-Makers: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Hollywood
SXSW 2015

Tips for Hit-Makers: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Hollywood

Rethink success and how you relate to your fans. These tips from Hollywood experts can teach small business owners how to maximize audience.
Jacob Hall | 3 min read
Will AI Really Be the End of Us? 'Ex Machina' Will Leave You More Contemplative Than Ever.
Artificial Intelligence

Will AI Really Be the End of Us? 'Ex Machina' Will Leave You More Contemplative Than Ever.

The movie asks the questions, but the answers are really up to you.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
SXSW: Momofuku's David Chang -- What Luxe Restaurants Can Learn From Taco Bell and Google
SXSW

SXSW: Momofuku's David Chang -- What Luxe Restaurants Can Learn From Taco Bell and Google

By creating order histories for diners, restaurants would be better equipped to anticipate and cater to their customers' needs, he said in his panel at SXSW.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
SXSW: Accelerator Judges Reveal Must-Follow Pitch Tips
SXSW 2015

SXSW: Accelerator Judges Reveal Must-Follow Pitch Tips

We caught up with judges of this annual competition to find out what works and what doesn't.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
Steve Case Asks Entrepreneurs -- Are You Ready For the Third Wave?
SXSW

Steve Case Asks Entrepreneurs -- Are You Ready For the Third Wave?

The thought leader says entrepreneurs must adapt to these 4 megatrends or perish.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
SXSW: The 'No-Robot' Protest Was Actually a Marketing Stunt
SXSW

SXSW: The 'No-Robot' Protest Was Actually a Marketing Stunt

It turns out we're totally fine with our robot overlords.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
At SXSW: How Biotech Can Overcome Obstacles
SXSW

At SXSW: How Biotech Can Overcome Obstacles

Before the SXSW panel Against All Odds: Overcoming Startup Challenges, panelists share a few insights on the benefits and limitations of new, innovative fundraising models, as well as how to survive in a heavily regulated industry.
Laura Entis | 4 min read