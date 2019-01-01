My Queue

Symantec

Rebranding y nuevo CEO para salvar a un gigante
Marketing

Rebranding y nuevo CEO para salvar a un gigante

Entre informes de una potencial ruptura o venta, el gigante de seguridad informática Symantec lanzó una campaña para cambiar su marca.
SoyEntrepreneur | 5 min read
Préparate para los desastres

Préparate para los desastres

¿Tu negocio está preparado para enfrentar un desastre? Ejecuta los consejos de Symantec para proteger tu información.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read
Protege tu información

Protege tu información

La pérdida de información afecta la productividad de las empresas. Symantec, líder en soluciones de seguridad, te da las siguientes recomendaciones para proteger tu negocio.
3 min read