Synthetic Biology

How Scientists Want to Trick Your Jet-Lagged Body Into Feeling Sleepy
Sleep

How Scientists Want to Trick Your Jet-Lagged Body Into Feeling Sleepy

Japanese researchers have synthesized molecules to regulate your body's sleep-inducing proteins.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Will Synthetic Biology Evolve Into the Next Hot Field?

Will Synthetic Biology Evolve Into the Next Hot Field?

Five things you should know about this growing segment that aims to modify life itself.
Britt Wray | 6 min read