T-Mobile
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Over the past four years, T-Mobile has become the fastest-growing carrier in the U.S., passing Sprint for the number-three spot behind AT&T and Verizon, and has more than doubled customers and significantly expanded its network.
T-Mobile benefits because of how its CEO presents himself.
The carrier will exempt Pokemon Go from counting towards data limits until August 2017.
Minutes for voice calls would be left completely out of the equation.
Netflix
The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Net Neutrality
Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Security
Victims' home addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers could now be up for grabs on the black market.
Apple
There's a new way to make sure you always have the latest iPhone. Here's how it works.
Verizon
Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Competition
T-Mobile has co-opted an existing Verizon ad campaign and is offering Verizon customers a free two-week trial in hopes of luring them away from the provider.
Social Media
Grab some popcorn and fire up your Twitter feed.
Hoping to compete with competitors like Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile is creating deals for business that include GoDaddy.com domains and family discounts.
