My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tablets

Restaurant Technology Needs Are Serving up Great Entrepreneur Opportunities
Restaurant Business

Restaurant Technology Needs Are Serving up Great Entrepreneur Opportunities

The restaurant industry used to be ranked at the bottom of the pack in terms of its application and broad use of technology. That's changing.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'

Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'

The device uses what Samsung calls an Infinity Flex Display and opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet, which the company says will support three active apps at once.
Michael Kan | 4 min read
Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?

Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?

Apple's new iPad is less formal than the iPad Pro and more affordable. Let's see if it's a big enough step up from the previous iPad to be worth your hard-earned cash.
Will Greenwald | 4 min read
iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever

iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever

The A10X Fusion is the most powerful processor we've ever tested; it's significantly faster than Qualcomm's latest chipset.
Ajay Kumar | 3 min read
iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price

iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price

This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
Tom Brant | 3 min read

More From This Topic

PC Market Slumps to Lowest Point Since 2011
PCs

PC Market Slumps to Lowest Point Since 2011

Two-in-ones were a bright spot in the market, but Q1 shipments of all other categories were 'weak,' Canalys says.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016
Restaurants

5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016

Some of it is already happening: tablets replacing servers and ordering and prepaying for food with an app. Now it's time for restaurants to really embrace new technology.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
Study: Time Spent on Mobile Devices Doubled in 2015
Mobile

Study: Time Spent on Mobile Devices Doubled in 2015

Use of so-called phablets has also exploded, and may soon become the top type of mobile device.
Don Reisinger | 3 min read
Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week
iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week

The new device, which starts at $799, is competing with Microsoft's Surface Pro 3.
Reuters | 1 min read
Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet
Google

Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet

The convertible tablet is reminiscent of the Chromebook Pixel, but uses Android as its operating system.
Emily Price | 2 min read
Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet
Apple

Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet

The iPad is getting closer to replacing your laptop.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Could a $50 Tablet This Holiday Season Help Salvage Amazon's Struggling Hardware Division?
Amazon

Could a $50 Tablet This Holiday Season Help Salvage Amazon's Struggling Hardware Division?

The forthcoming 6-inch device would be one of the cheapest tablets on the market.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro
Apple

Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro

Here are the latest rumblings on the long-anticipated tablet's potential screen size, release date and features.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Your Business Has Two Options: Adapt or Die
Change

Your Business Has Two Options: Adapt or Die

Sometimes, even the most trusted brands may find themselves in need of an extreme makeover.
Jason Daley | 12 min read
Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'
Android

Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'

The M operating system is focused on refining the entire Android experience.
Devindra Hardawar | 4 min read

Tablets are portable touchscreen wireless computer devices that are generally sought for their convenience, especially while traveling. While Apple's iPads are a popular tablet choice, there are diverse PC tablet options as well, plus e-readers with personal computer functions -- such as the Amazon Fire. 