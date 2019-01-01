There are no Videos in your queue.
Taco Bell
Marketing
Branded content can engage your biggest fans, but you'll have to rethink what storytelling means now.
Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list knows that to grow its customer base, it must go where customers are: metropolitan communities.
The answer is always tacos.
How plugged in are you? Find out!
More From This Topic
Franchises
Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Taco Bell
The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
Collaborating
Is the idea outlandish? Sure, but the companies seemed to have leaned into the silliness with a decent amount of success.
Franchises
Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Taco Bell
Diane Nguyen and her fiance want to be the first to wed at the company's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
Food Businesses
Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?
Fast Food
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
