Taco Bell

Nacho Fries With That? How Taco Bell and Others Make Branded Content We Devour
Marketing

Nacho Fries With That? How Taco Bell and Others Make Branded Content We Devour

Branded content can engage your biggest fans, but you'll have to rethink what storytelling means now.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City

#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City

The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list knows that to grow its customer base, it must go where customers are: metropolitan communities.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

The answer is always tacos.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Jeff Bezos Did What?! The Week In Entrepreneur News Quiz

Jeff Bezos Did What?! The Week In Entrepreneur News Quiz

How plugged in are you? Find out!
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read

This 9-Year-Old Wrote to Taco Bell Asking Why They Don't Deliver. Now She is Going to Speak at Its Annual Convention.
Taco Bell

This 9-Year-Old Wrote to Taco Bell Asking Why They Don't Deliver. Now She is Going to Speak at Its Annual Convention.

Dream big.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
It's Easy to Steal a Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

It's Easy to Steal a Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.
3 Things To Know

Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.
Franchises

Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.

Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment
Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
Claire Zulkey | 3 min read
Taco Bell Teamed With Forever 21 to Create Crazy Clothes That Are Already Sold Out
Collaborating

Taco Bell Teamed With Forever 21 to Create Crazy Clothes That Are Already Sold Out

Is the idea outlandish? Sure, but the companies seemed to have leaned into the silliness with a decent amount of success.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?
Franchises

Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers
Taco Bell

This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers

Diane Nguyen and her fiance want to be the first to wed at the company's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams
Food Businesses

Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams

Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
Fast Food

Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read