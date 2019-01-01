My Queue

Branding

Dick's Wins Auction for Sports Authority Brand

The naming rights to a football stadium in Denver, Colo., home of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, are still up for grabs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Foxconn Seals $3.5 Billion Takeover of Sharp as Executives Seek to Shake Off Doubts

'I'm not going to sugar-coat the challenges. But I have a clear roadmap in my heart,' the Foxconn chief said of the acquisition.
Reuters | 3 min read
Foxconn to Pay Approximately $3.5 Billion in Sharp Takeover

Foxconn cut its initial offer by nearly $900 million following the emergence of previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.
Reuters | 4 min read
Companies Place Bids for Virgin America Takeover

JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Group have both made offers.
Reuters | 3 min read
American Apparel Rejects Takeover Bid Led by Fired Founder

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a $300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney.
Reuters | 2 min read

Takeovers

Miller Rejects $104 Billion Takeover Offer From Budweiser

The board said it 'unanimously rejected" the offer, because it "substantially undervalues SABMiller, its unique and unmatched footprint, and its standalone prospects."
Oscar Williams-Grut | 4 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter's Shares Jump on Takeover Rumors

At least one report says that the company has hired advisers to rebuff a takeover bid.
Reuters | 1 min read
American Apparel

American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'

With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It

With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read