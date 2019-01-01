My Queue

Talent Land 2018

México rompe Récord Guinness de la clase de robótica más grande en Talent Land
Jalisco Talent Land

Con 971 niños de 26 estados de la República Mexicana, México logró arrebatarle el récord Guinness a Colombia de la clase de robótica más grande del mundo.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read
La evolución de Campus Party que vincula emprendedores con gigantes tecnológicos

En Jalisco Talent Land "hay muchos emprendedores que quieren mostrar sus proyectos y también de aquí surgen muchos proyectos semilla": Pablo Antón, fundador de Talent Network.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read
Jalisco Talent Land 2018, el evento que buscará el talento más innovador

Expo Guadalajara será el escenario del mayor evento de talento en México reuniendo a 30,000 asistentes durante 5 días con una oferta de contenido de 1,500 horas. Espéralo en abril.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read