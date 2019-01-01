My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Talent Market

A Positive Surge in Talent Demand Indicates Economic Growth (Infographic)
Hiring

A Positive Surge in Talent Demand Indicates Economic Growth (Infographic)

29% spike in talent demand expected to break the jinx of 2018
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
Indian Talent Market is Struggling with Attracting Top Talent (Infographic)

Indian Talent Market is Struggling with Attracting Top Talent (Infographic)

62 per cent of companies will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks while recruiting
Aastha Singal | 1 min read