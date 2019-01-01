There are no Videos in your queue.
Talk Like TED
Public Speaking
Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Don't let your slides distract an audience from the message you're delivering.
Many of the most persuasive TED Talks are packed with trios. You should follow the speakers' lead.
If your presentations have 'emotionally-charged events,' your message will stick with your audience.
People don't want to be barraged by numbers and statistics. Instead, connect with them on a personal level.
