Talk Like TED

Public Speaking

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Avoid the PowerPoint Trap by Having Less Wordy Slides

Don't let your slides distract an audience from the message you're delivering.
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read
The Magical Number That Will Amplify Your Next Presentation

Many of the most persuasive TED Talks are packed with trios. You should follow the speakers' lead.
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read
Why TED Talks Are Impossible to Resist

If your presentations have 'emotionally-charged events,' your message will stick with your audience.
Carmine Gallo | 5 min read
Want to Sell Your Ideas? Tell Engaging Stories.

People don't want to be barraged by numbers and statistics. Instead, connect with them on a personal level.
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read