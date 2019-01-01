There are no Videos in your queue.
#TamTalkstECH
Wearable Tech
Under Armour has released five different styles of HOVR high performance running shoes.
The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019.
Style up your gaming experience: with G935's LIGHTSYNC feature, you can change illumination on any device in any way you like.
Featuring the world's fastest autofocus, the 'smart' Canon EOS RP lets you share snaps as soon as you click them ; yes, it's quicker than you think.
Having surpassed every durability test, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 waterproof speakers, which come with a long battery life , are worth being head over heels with.
Tech
With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.
Tech
Nokia 8.1, the newest addition to Nokia's value flagship range, offers premium features at a fair price.
Photography
It also enables stunning macro shots as close as 3 cm.
Smartphones
The new BlackBerry KEY2 brings together iconic BlackBerry features with new experiences that include a dual-rear camera, a more intelligent keyboard, and improved privacy controls.
Technology
With portability, durability and EXTRA BASS sound, these speakers provide the ultimate listening experience.
Technology
The RX100 VI can also shoot at up to 24 fps at full resolution with continuous AF/AE tracking.
Technology
The mechanical gaming keyboard is available in Carbon Black, and it's the gear you want to get your game on.
Technology
Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.
Technology
LG Q Stylus is a midrange smartphone packing premium features.
Technology
Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade.
