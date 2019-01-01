My Queue

#TamTalkstECH

Run Smarter: HOVR By Under Armour
Wearable Tech

Run Smarter: HOVR By Under Armour

Under Armour has released five different styles of HOVR high performance running shoes.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès

Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès

The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Style up your gaming experience: with G935's LIGHTSYNC feature, you can change illumination on any device in any way you like.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Capture The Beautiful: Canon EOS RP

Capture The Beautiful: Canon EOS RP

Featuring the world's fastest autofocus, the 'smart' Canon EOS RP lets you share snaps as soon as you click them ; yes, it's quicker than you think.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Packing A Punch: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

Packing A Punch: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

Having surpassed every durability test, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 waterproof speakers, which come with a long battery life , are worth being head over heels with.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read

On The Go: Acer Swift 7
Tech

On The Go: Acer Swift 7

With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Picture Perfect: Nokia 8.1
Tech

Picture Perfect: Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1, the newest addition to Nokia's value flagship range, offers premium features at a fair price.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Capture It All: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ220
Photography

Capture It All: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ220

It also enables stunning macro shots as close as 3 cm.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Locked And Loaded: BlackBerry KEY2
Smartphones

Locked And Loaded: BlackBerry KEY2

The new BlackBerry KEY2 brings together iconic BlackBerry features with new experiences that include a dual-rear camera, a more intelligent keyboard, and improved privacy controls.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers
Technology

All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers

With portability, durability and EXTRA BASS sound, these speakers provide the ultimate listening experience.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Picture Perfect: Sony RX100 VI
Technology

Picture Perfect: Sony RX100 VI

The RX100 VI can also shoot at up to 24 fps at full resolution with continuous AF/AE tracking.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Game On: Logitech Expands Its Gaming Gear With The G512 Keyboard
Technology

Game On: Logitech Expands Its Gaming Gear With The G512 Keyboard

The mechanical gaming keyboard is available in Carbon Black, and it's the gear you want to get your game on.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally
Technology

Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally

Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone
Technology

Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone

LG Q Stylus is a midrange smartphone packing premium features.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T
Technology

Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T

Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read