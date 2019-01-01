My Queue

Tango

Report: Snapchat Value Could Reach $10 Billion With Alibaba Investment
Valuations

Look out, Airbnb, Dropbox and Uber: there's reportedly a new $10 billion business on the block.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Alibaba Wages $215 Million to Dance With Messaging App Tango

On the heels of WhatsApp's $19 billion acquisition by Facebook, the Chinese web titan dominated the latest round of fundraising for rival messaging platform Tango.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read