Target audience

Target audience

SEO, social media strategy and back links are all online elements you should be thinking about to meet your target customers online.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
7 Ways to Intrigue an Audience That Knows Nothing About You or Your Job

Every job has its own incoherent jargon that only insiders know. Sifting that out and thinking back to when you were a newbie can help you make what you do intelligible to those who don't yet know.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Here's How to Master Facebook Advertising and Why You Must

Facebook offers powerful tools which are easy to learn and unmatched for defining and reaching your audience on their terms.
Lesya Liu | 5 min read
6 Infographic Best Practices You've Been Missing out on

The key to success with infographics is understanding how to design them according to reader preferences.
Larry Alton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Ecommerce

Build it and they will come. Unless they ignore it.
Nathan Sinnott | 6 min read
Content Marketing

Whoever you think is your target audience, make sure that they really are.
Renee Yeager | 5 min read
Marketing Strategies

Boost your brand, improve employee morale and mange talent.
Henry Albrecht | 5 min read