There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
When running a business, differentiating who its target market -- or who the customers are and will likely be -- is key to making sales and growing a business. The more the business knows about a target market, the greater the chances for sales.
Target markets are made up of market segments -- a group of people that share one or more characteristics such as geographical location, behaviors, gender, age, generation and socioeconomics.
Some questions to ask yourself while when defining a target market: