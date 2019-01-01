When running a business, differentiating who its target market -- or who the customers are and will likely be -- is key to making sales and growing a business. The more the business knows about a target market, the greater the chances for sales.

Target markets are made up of market segments -- a group of people that share one or more characteristics such as geographical location, behaviors, gender, age, generation and socioeconomics.

Some questions to ask yourself while when defining a target market: