My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Targeted Advertising

More Is Not Better: How to Effectively Target Retail Promotions
Marketing

More Is Not Better: How to Effectively Target Retail Promotions

Relevance and value build a loyal customer base.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads

It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads

Choose who sees your ad and what they are watching at the time.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
7 Tips for Effectively Allocating an SMB Advertising Budget

7 Tips for Effectively Allocating an SMB Advertising Budget

By analyzing not only the demographics but the psychographics of your target market and strengthening your ideal customer profile, you'll make the budget you have more effective.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Facebook Has Changed and Your Digital Strategy Has to Adjust

Facebook Has Changed and Your Digital Strategy Has to Adjust

Facebook Ads is evolving. You need to understand what it means for how your company gathers and uses information.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools
Facebook Marketing

Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools

Make the most of low-cost options to engage customers, build lookalike lists of promising leads and measure your results.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Your Facebook Likes Can Tell Advertisers If You're an Introvert or Extrovert
Privacy Concerns

Your Facebook Likes Can Tell Advertisers If You're an Introvert or Extrovert

And they can tailor what you see based on that information.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers
The Fix

How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers

TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be
Facebook Advertising

Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be

The growing evidence of a politically weaponized Facebook advertising campaign backed by Russia underscores the uncanny precision of ad targeting.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
7 Ways to Correct a Failing Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategies

7 Ways to Correct a Failing Marketing Strategy

A floundering marketing strategy isn't failure, but ignoring reality and refusing to adjust will be.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How Targeted Marketing Can Improve Your Brand's Efficiency
Targeted Advertising

How Targeted Marketing Can Improve Your Brand's Efficiency

Marketing is all about knowing your audience -- who you can sell to and, just as importantly who you can't.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Snapchat Is Adopting Facebook's Ad Targeting Strategy
Snapchat

Snapchat Is Adopting Facebook's Ad Targeting Strategy

It was inevitable the popular network would eventually allow advertisers to sift among its 100 million daily users.
Lesya Liu | 3 min read
Research Is Key to Creating Promotions That Sell
Market Research

Research Is Key to Creating Promotions That Sell

Find out what makes your existing and potential customers tick.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
Build a Customer Communication Channel That's Sure and Steady
Targeted Advertising

Build a Customer Communication Channel That's Sure and Steady

The internet's speed is great for business -- until Google or another platform changes its rules on a dime, freezing you out of the marketplace.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
Want People to Pay Attention to Your Ads? Make them Personal.
Advertising

Want People to Pay Attention to Your Ads? Make them Personal.

A new study found that customers responded better to contextual advertisements.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read