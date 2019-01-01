There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Targeted Advertising
Marketing
Relevance and value build a loyal customer base.
Choose who sees your ad and what they are watching at the time.
By analyzing not only the demographics but the psychographics of your target market and strengthening your ideal customer profile, you'll make the budget you have more effective.
Facebook Ads is evolving. You need to understand what it means for how your company gathers and uses information.
The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
More From This Topic
Facebook Marketing
Make the most of low-cost options to engage customers, build lookalike lists of promising leads and measure your results.
The Fix
TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
Facebook Advertising
The growing evidence of a politically weaponized Facebook advertising campaign backed by Russia underscores the uncanny precision of ad targeting.
Marketing Strategies
A floundering marketing strategy isn't failure, but ignoring reality and refusing to adjust will be.
Targeted Advertising
Marketing is all about knowing your audience -- who you can sell to and, just as importantly who you can't.
Snapchat
It was inevitable the popular network would eventually allow advertisers to sift among its 100 million daily users.
Market Research
Find out what makes your existing and potential customers tick.
Targeted Advertising
The internet's speed is great for business -- until Google or another platform changes its rules on a dime, freezing you out of the marketplace.
Advertising
A new study found that customers responded better to contextual advertisements.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?