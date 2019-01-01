My Queue

targeted marketing

Does Content Actually Bring in Customers?
Content Marketing

Does Content Actually Bring in Customers?

Trust, relevance and interest are what attract readers to content, which then, quite naturally, introduces them to the products content providers sell.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
Small Business PR | 3 min read
9 Ways to Meet and Understand Your Audience

9 Ways to Meet and Understand Your Audience

Have you had a close encounter with the people buying your product?
Carolina Rogoll | 5 min read
Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons

Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons

Find out what beacons are, how they work, what they cost and more.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
How This Digital Agency Is Cashing In on a New Kind of Celebrity Endorsement

How This Digital Agency Is Cashing In on a New Kind of Celebrity Endorsement

TheAudience is connecting brands and customers across social media platforms via influencers.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

The One-Question Shortcut to Identifying Your Niche Market
Marketing Strategies

The One-Question Shortcut to Identifying Your Niche Market

The quickest way to increase the value of your product or service is to carefully consider who will value the most from it and marketing to them.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
For the Clearest Market Insight, Analyze Both Leading and Lagging Indicators
Market Research

For the Clearest Market Insight, Analyze Both Leading and Lagging Indicators

It's hard to know why a marketing campaign is working or not until we look at what has been going on and what's in the pipeline.
Kevin Lindsay | 4 min read