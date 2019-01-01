My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Task Management

The 5 Best To-Do List Apps to Boost Your Productivity

The 5 Best To-Do List Apps to Boost Your Productivity

Looking for an app to boost your efficiency and organization? Here are five top choices.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans

As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Yves Frinault | 9 min read
How This Entrepreneur Uses 'Sprints' to Stay on Task

How This Entrepreneur Uses 'Sprints' to Stay on Task

Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial, explains how he groups similar tasks together to get them done.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate

Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate

Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
Katherine Keller | 6 min read
Is a Shorter Workday Actually Better for Businesses?

Is a Shorter Workday Actually Better for Businesses?

In a Swedish study, a six-hour workday resulted in a 4.7 percent reduction in total sick days taken and a noticeable reduction in absenteeism.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Bridge the Leadership Perception Divide
Leadership

How to Bridge the Leadership Perception Divide

Your team will make their greatest contributions when they are clear what it is you value most.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read
The Limitless Power of Focusing Fully and Then Letting Go
Task Management

The Limitless Power of Focusing Fully and Then Letting Go

There is no 110 percent effort. Whatever the task, do your best and when you're done, move on.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
Recapture a Few Precious Minutes Each Day With These 4 Tips
Time Management

Recapture a Few Precious Minutes Each Day With These 4 Tips

A few minutes here and there adds up to hours every month, and that means you won't feel guilty watching something silly on YouTube.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
20 Productivity Apps to Keep You On Task (Infographic)
Infographics

20 Productivity Apps to Keep You On Task (Infographic)

Not on your A-game at work lately? Try a few of these killer efficiency apps to get your edge back on the clock.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
The 3 Worst Things You May Be Doing When Setting Goals
Productivity

The 3 Worst Things You May Be Doing When Setting Goals

Here's exactly what you shouldn't do when setting your sights on accomplishments.
Xander Schultz | 4 min read
What's Your GMT -- the Next Goal, Milestone and Task?
Goals

What's Your GMT -- the Next Goal, Milestone and Task?

Being really clear about these three things helps you keep your head straight.
Alex Iskold | 6 min read
Want to Make $1,000 or More Per Hour?
Time Management

Want to Make $1,000 or More Per Hour?

You can achieve these results in your current business, knowing what you already know.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
8 Tools That Help You Perform Day-to-Day Tasks More Efficiently
Tools

8 Tools That Help You Perform Day-to-Day Tasks More Efficiently

With these applications, entrepreneurs can be more productive and instead focusing on growing their businesses.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Ditch These 3 Popular Productivity Myths
Productivity

Ditch These 3 Popular Productivity Myths

It's important to question conventional wisdom to make sure it actually applies to you.
Omer Perchik | 4 min read
13 Productivity Hacks to Help You Get Stuff Done
Productivity

13 Productivity Hacks to Help You Get Stuff Done

These tips will help you blast through your to-do list and look forward to next week's work.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read