Taskrabbit

TaskRabbit's Co-Founder Aims to Simplify 401(k)s With New Venture
Tech Startups

TaskRabbit's Co-Founder Aims to Simplify 401(k)s With New Venture

First, he made finding a gig worker easy. Now he wants to fix a 'broken' retirement savings system.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
5 Essential Strategies for Blissful Balance of Work and Family

5 Essential Strategies for Blissful Balance of Work and Family

Setting priorities and deciding accordingly is how you succeed while being present with the people you love.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
5 Reasons You Should Join the Sharing Economy Revolution

5 Reasons You Should Join the Sharing Economy Revolution

At least 17 startups in the sharing economy have valuations of a billion dollars or more, and the sector is poised for enormous growth.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
TaskRabbit CEO: What This Manager Won't Delegate

TaskRabbit CEO: What This Manager Won't Delegate

The founder of TaskRabbit says there are some office jobs that will always require her special attention -- no matter how much her startup grows.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
What Workers Need in the On-Demand Economy

What Workers Need in the On-Demand Economy

TaskRabbit's CEO explains how services startups can do more for the growing number of freelance workers.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Be a Salesperson First: Your Weekly Tips Roundup
Weekly Tips Roundup

Be a Salesperson First: Your Weekly Tips Roundup

Brush up on the latest startup strategies from our network of gurus.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO
Taskrabbit

Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO

Leah Busque shares the secret to effective management as an entrepreneur and new mom.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway
Sharing Economy

The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
Andrew Geant | 5 min read
Beyond Free Drinks: Clever Marketing Lessons From SXSW
SXSW

Beyond Free Drinks: Clever Marketing Lessons From SXSW

Get remembered at huge events by solving people's problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read