Why Panera's Head Baker Is Fighting for Bread in an Era of Gluten and Carb Haters
Tastemakers

Why Panera's Head Baker Is Fighting for Bread in an Era of Gluten and Carb Haters

Tom Gumpel is preaching the power of carbs in America's 'attack on bread.'
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
For Hard Rock Cafe's Executive Chef, Authenticity Is the Key Ingredient

For Hard Rock Cafe's Executive Chef, Authenticity Is the Key Ingredient

In his 21 years at the chain, chef Russell Booth has mixed food with rock and roll.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Meet the Renaissance Restaurant Man: Franchisee, Chef, COO

Meet the Renaissance Restaurant Man: Franchisee, Chef, COO

Shaun Curtis has more than 15 years of experience at Buffalo's Café. So, when he tells you how to make the perfect chicken wing, you listen.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

Frozen yogurt is no longer the hot trend it was five years ago -- but that just motivates Laura Baldwin to keep innovating.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
How Au Bon Pain's Executive Chef Puts Her Line Cook Experience to Good Use

How Au Bon Pain's Executive Chef Puts Her Line Cook Experience to Good Use

Hands on doesn't even begin to describe Katherine See's job.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Cracking the Coffee Code: What Happens Behind the Scenes at Dunkin's Test Kitchen
Tastemakers

Cracking the Coffee Code: What Happens Behind the Scenes at Dunkin's Test Kitchen

Here's how the chain serves up consistent, quality coffee to its army of loyal customers from China to Southern California.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
What It Means to Be JetBlue's Wine Expert
Tastemakers

What It Means to Be JetBlue's Wine Expert

Jon Bonné is helping to take the airline industry beyond the simple choice of red or white.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How El Pollo Loco Churns Out New Menu Items Crazy Fast
Tastemakers

How El Pollo Loco Churns Out New Menu Items Crazy Fast

El Pollo Loco's executive chef spills on crafting dozens of new menu items a year and transforming the chain from a fast-food joint into something more.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read