Tata Group

Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
#6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Sajjan Jindal

#6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Sajjan Jindal

If the Jindal Scion is your inspiration, check out who inspired him
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
All you Need to Know About Packaging

All you Need to Know About Packaging

Eye-catching colours, fonts, graphics, images and catchy lines can evoke memories and specific feelings in customers
Harsh Pamnani | 7 min read
What It Takes To Become A Company's Innovation Officer

What It Takes To Become A Company's Innovation Officer

Tata Trusts' Manoj Kumar said innovation officers' role is to keep companies updated and make customers understand their relevance in today's hyper-competitive environment.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Indian Billionaire's #4 Tips on How to Win Employees' Trust

Indian Billionaire's #4 Tips on How to Win Employees' Trust

When the image of a $103 billion business gets dented, it needs plastering.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground
Corporate Wars

2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground

Any feud within the corporate circles garners interest not only from domestic players but from the international community as well.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
5 Lessons The Natarajan Brothers Can Teach About Home-grown Success
Life Lessons

5 Lessons The Natarajan Brothers Can Teach About Home-grown Success

The life of Natarajan brothers has not one but umpteen lessons for the masses.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
3 Virtues That Make Chandrasekaran an Obvious Choice as Leader of India's $103-billion Conglomerate
Leadership

3 Virtues That Make Chandrasekaran an Obvious Choice as Leader of India's $103-billion Conglomerate

At 53, Chandra is the youngest CEOs of the Tata Group till date and holds more than a score of laurels in his hat.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read