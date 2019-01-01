My Queue

Tattoos

This Tattoo Artist Fell in Love With the Art When He Was 16. Here's How He Made a Career Out of It.
Tattoos

This Tattoo Artist Fell in Love With the Art When He Was 16. Here's How He Made a Career Out of It.

Luke Wessman has worked in tattoo parlors from Los Angeles to New York City.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
Did Your Customers Get Tattoos of Your Logo? These Did.

Did Your Customers Get Tattoos of Your Logo? These Did.

Some diehard fans take their brand loyalty to the next level.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Tattooing Your Logo: When Branding Becomes Literal

Tattooing Your Logo: When Branding Becomes Literal

Permanently inking your brand's logo tangibly manifests the aphorism "skin in the game."
William Bauer | 5 min read
Whole Foods' New Budget-Friendly Chain Will Be Down With Millennial Things Like Tattoos and Records

Whole Foods' New Budget-Friendly Chain Will Be Down With Millennial Things Like Tattoos and Records

Come for the produce, stay for the ink.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product

Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product

'Mike Tyson's Digital Wallet' is a mainstream service that lets consumers buy and sell bitcoin at any bitcoin ATM.
Ethan Wolff-Mann | 2 min read

The 7 Tenets of Branding
Branding

The 7 Tenets of Branding

These fundamental principles of design and strategy will help your business stand the test of time.
Hamish Campbell | 5 min read
5 Harsh Lessons Learned in Prison That Made Me a Better Entrepreneur
Lessons

5 Harsh Lessons Learned in Prison That Made Me a Better Entrepreneur

Business success and prison survival both require managing relationships, accepting consequences and maintaining the right balance of humilty and confidence.
Mansal Denton | 6 min read
The Real Reason Starbucks Isn't Letting Employees Wear Engagement Rings
Starbucks

The Real Reason Starbucks Isn't Letting Employees Wear Engagement Rings

Sorry, baristas - there's a reason your boss is asking you to leave the ring at home.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Starbucks Baristas Get a Pay Raise and Permission to Show Off Tattoos
Ready For Anything

Starbucks Baristas Get a Pay Raise and Permission to Show Off Tattoos

The coffee company announced an updated dress code, raises across the board and free snacks while working.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Do You Let Employees Show Their Tattoos? Starbucks Doesn't - But That May Change.
Tattoos

Do You Let Employees Show Their Tattoos? Starbucks Doesn't - But That May Change.

As Starbucks considers revising its visible tattoo ban, we ask you: Do you think tattoos are important self-expression or unprofessional in the workplace?
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Expanding Number of Domain Names Has Benefits From .App to .Zone
Internet

The Expanding Number of Domain Names Has Benefits From .App to .Zone

A vast increase in available suffixes will benefit businesses niche and large, as well as a few billion Internet users who don't speak English.
Ray King | 4 min read
Would You Get a Tattoo of Your Favorite Franchise's Logo?
Customer Loyalty

Would You Get a Tattoo of Your Favorite Franchise's Logo?

Anytime Fitness, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise of 2014, is a global, full-service gym with an army of dedicated fans.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Franchises

Meet the Top Franchise of 2014

Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet
Technology

Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Technology

Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo

Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
Katherine Gray | 2 min read
Tattoos, or decorative skin art, have been a topic of conflict in some places of business where employees have been asked to conceal their tattoos, such as Starbucks. The company then changed its policy, allowing employees to show tattoos while at work.