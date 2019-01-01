My Queue

Tax Attorneys

How to Hire an Accountant for Your Business
Starting a Business

A competent and compatible accountant is a must-have for new business owners. Here's how to find one.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
What I Learned From a Two-Year IRS Audit

These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
will binns | 3 min read
Learning From March Madness: Why Filing an Extension Could Be Your Sleeper Tax Strategy

Business owners should take a cue from 'bracketologists' and embrace unconventional wisdom when it comes to filing an extension this season.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
All Business Entities Are Not Created Equal: Finding the Perfect One for You

With tax season in full swing, now is the perfect time to being planning next year and figuring out if you want to change your business structure to help reduce taxes.
Jennifer Friedman | 5 min read