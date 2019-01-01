My Queue

Tax Code

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Stock Options

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
Anthony Scaramucci Wants to Have an Honest Conversation About Entrepreneurship

Anthony Scaramucci Wants to Have an Honest Conversation About Entrepreneurship

No entrepreneur is an island, says the organizer of the SALT conference. Peer networking is key. So is mentor-ship -- as well as a lessening of that odious U.S. tax code.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
The Changes to Tax Laws You Need to Know

The Changes to Tax Laws You Need to Know

Find out about Internal Revenue Code updates affecting small businesses that take effect this year and the next.
John Hewitt | 3 min read