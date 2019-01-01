There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Tax Credits
Taxes
The federal R&D tax credit allows qualified small businesses to claim up to $250,000 per fiscal year.
Get the most out of your return this tax season.
Don't be afraid to apply for research and development benefits if they apply to your current professional projects.
With deadlines approaching soon, utilize these tax breaks, credits and deductions.
If you're one of the millions getting tax credits to help pay health-insurance premiums under Obamacare, you might want to do some tax planning now or you might be in for an unwelcome surprise.
More From This Topic
Selling a Business
You worked hard to build your business. Realize all the fruits of your labor when it comes time to file your return.
Accountants
Ask your accountant these critical questions to better maximize your profits, tax savings, cash flow and more.
Tax Center
CPAs reveal the big IRS no-no's committed by 'treps
Finance
Tax reform is happening. Kind of. And slowly. Here are some predictions of how it might all play out.
Finance
There are changes to how you can deduct the home space you use for your business. Here's what you need to know.
Finance
A look at how small businesses can take advantage of the research and development tax credit to cut their taxes and improve their bottom lines.
Finance
A new taxation survey finds that the administrative burdens of paying taxes are more significant than the financial burdens. Here are a few tips on how to keep the time devoted to your taxes to a minimum.
Starting a Business
Congress debates a bill that would extend a research and development tax credit to startups.
Finance
Many small businesses could save big bucks by taking advantage of a tax credit long popular with larger companies.
Finance
A Government Accountability Office report says the effort to help small businesses pay for health care is too complex to be useful.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?