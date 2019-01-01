My Queue

Tax Deductions

Tax Deductions

5 Legal Deductions for Entrepreneurs With the New Tax Law's 'Consumption' Approach
Tax Deductions

5 Legal Deductions for Entrepreneurs With the New Tax Law's 'Consumption' Approach

Here's how to maximize your business deductions for inventory, automobiles, equipment, real estate and energy.
Tom Wheelwright | 5 min read
These Are the Coolest Tax Deductions You're Missing Out On

These Are the Coolest Tax Deductions You're Missing Out On

You might be surprised to learn what you can write off.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
Tax Deductions 2018: 42 Tax Write-Offs You May Not Know About

Tax Deductions 2018: 42 Tax Write-Offs You May Not Know About

Know these 2018 tax deduction changes when filing in 2019.
GOBankingRates | 13 min read
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks

Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks

Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Vani Murthy | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Business Taxes

There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law
Business Taxes

There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law

Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
Tax Deductions

Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.
Tax Deductions

Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.

If you have yet to file your 2017 taxes, here are some key strategies that may help you come out ahead this tax season.
Stuart Robertson | 3 min read
Taxes

The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner
Taxes

The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner

Plus, 10 things small-business owners should demand from lawmakers in the final bill.
Mark J. Kohler | 9 min read
Finance

6 Ways for Digital Nomads to Save Big on Taxes
Finance

6 Ways for Digital Nomads to Save Big on Taxes

If you love to give your money to the government -- enjoy that. Digital Nomads have figured a better option over traditional taxation.
Amna Shamim | 8 min read
Giving Back

5 Reasons You Need to Be Giving Back
Giving Back

5 Reasons You Need to Be Giving Back

It feels good, helps your business and will save you some bucks on your taxes, too.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
Family Businesses

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Hire Their Children
Family Businesses

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Hire Their Children

Tax breaks help you afford to be the family hero.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
Tax Tips

5 Tips for Finding the Tax Advisor Who Will Save You Millions
Tax Tips

5 Tips for Finding the Tax Advisor Who Will Save You Millions

Death and taxes remain certainties but there is a lot you can do to live longer and pay less.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
Health Care

7 Key Benefits to a Health Savings Account
Health Care

7 Key Benefits to a Health Savings Account

Start saving money by investing in your own health care and harnessing the power of a Health Savings Accounts before it's too late.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Taxes

7 Tax Facts Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Filing This Year
Taxes

7 Tax Facts Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Filing This Year

The yearly ordeal is not getting any simpler any time soon.
Keith Hall | 4 min read
Taxes

25 Tax Deductions You Can Claim as a Freelancer
Taxes

25 Tax Deductions You Can Claim as a Freelancer

While tax season can add stress to your already busy schedule, it's not all doom and gloom.
Due | 9 min read