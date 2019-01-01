My Queue

Tax Evasion

Blockchain Could Be a Powerful Tool for Shrinking Pervasive Global Money Laundering
The world's wealthiest people shield as much as $2 trillion annually from taxes. Blockchain's transparency could make it a lot harder.
Michael Chang | 5 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
What I Learned From a Two-Year IRS Audit

These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
will binns | 3 min read
Huh? IRS Awarded $1 Million in Bonuses to Employees Who Owed Back Taxes

While many of us scramble to file on time and avoid penalties, an internal investigation has revealed that IRS workers who owed back taxes were actually given bonuses.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Plush Sentence: Beanie Babies Founder Avoids Jail Time

Ty Warner will avoid jail time in favor of probation and community service after having pleaded guilty to harboring funds in an offshore account.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read