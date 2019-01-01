There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Tax Extension
Taxes
If you need more time to file your taxes for your business or personal life, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler can walk you through the basics.
The good news is that there's a way to properly prepare for this, er, taxing process to avoid all this agony next year.
These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
Think you need an extension? Don't decide until you weigh the insight of our tax experts.
Business owners should take a cue from 'bracketologists' and embrace unconventional wisdom when it comes to filing an extension this season.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?