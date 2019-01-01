My Queue

Tax Reform

Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid
Taxes

Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid

But please, don't put your six-year-old behind the wheel of a forklift, OK?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law

There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law

Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
5 Regulatory Issues That Could Affect Your Business in 2015

5 Regulatory Issues That Could Affect Your Business in 2015

Last year was a busy one but even more changes are on the horizon this year.
Carolyn Boyce | 3 min read
Why Corporate Tax Reform Is Not Enough

Why Corporate Tax Reform Is Not Enough

Only comprehensive reform will prevent businesses that produce the same profits through the same activities from paying vastly different tax rates.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party

Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party

Maintaining an alliance with small-business owners is in the best interests of big-business leaders. Instead, there is a fight brewing.
Scott Shane | 4 min read

More From This Topic

The Road Ahead For Entrepreneurs And Tax Reform
Finance

The Road Ahead For Entrepreneurs And Tax Reform

Tax reform is happening. Kind of. And slowly. Here are some predictions of how it might all play out.
Dean Zerbe | 6 min read