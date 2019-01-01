My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tax Tips

7 Tax Breaks for Startup Entrepreneurs to Take Advantage of in 2019
Taxes

7 Tax Breaks for Startup Entrepreneurs to Take Advantage of in 2019

The deadline for the 2018 tax year is fast approaching. Will you (and your startup) get the returns you deserve for next year?
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
TaxSlayer Offers a More Cost-Effective Way to File This Tax Season

TaxSlayer Offers a More Cost-Effective Way to File This Tax Season

Dreading tax season? Sign up for TaxSlayer to take the hassle out of filing.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses

Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses

Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
James Parsons | 4 min read
This Ingenious $89 Service Pairs You with a CPA for Tax Season

This Ingenious $89 Service Pairs You with a CPA for Tax Season

Your Visor advisor will do your taxes and optimize your returns for you.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
Why Entrepreneurs in 2019 Should Play the 'Chess' Version of Taxes, Not the 'Checkers' One

Why Entrepreneurs in 2019 Should Play the 'Chess' Version of Taxes, Not the 'Checkers' One

Before embarking on this year's game of taxes, review your strategy so that every transaction puts money back into your pocket.
Tom Wheelwright | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Do You Know the Sales Tax Rules for the States in Your Supply Chain? If Not, It Could Be Costly.
Taxes

Do You Know the Sales Tax Rules for the States in Your Supply Chain? If Not, It Could Be Costly.

Some states are aggressively collecting sales tax as a way to raise funds.
Sharon Ackerman | 4 min read
Tax Deductions 2018: 42 Tax Write-Offs You May Not Know About
Tax Deductions

Tax Deductions 2018: 42 Tax Write-Offs You May Not Know About

Know these 2018 tax deduction changes when filing in 2019.
GOBankingRates | 13 min read
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Taxes

Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Significantly Reduce 2018 Taxes by Choosing the Right Business Entity
Business Taxes

How Entrepreneurs Can Significantly Reduce 2018 Taxes by Choosing the Right Business Entity

Move now to evaluate your filing options as: 1) a self-employed individual; 2) an S Corp; 3) a C Corp; or 4) an LLC
Tom Wheelwright | 6 min read
Changing Your Business to C Corp Status Could Save You Money, But Is It Right for You?
C Corporation

Changing Your Business to C Corp Status Could Save You Money, But Is It Right for You?

A lot depends on whether you plan to sell soon or hold onto the firm.
Kurt Piwko | 5 min read
Feeling Confused by the New Tax Law's Small Business Provision? You're Not Alone.
Small Business Tax

Feeling Confused by the New Tax Law's Small Business Provision? You're Not Alone.

The IRS charges 5 percent interest on underpayments, so miscalculating a quarterly payment could have serious ramifications. But what if you don't know what that quarterly payment should be?
Anne Zimmerman | 6 min read
How Amazon and Entrepreneurs Can Pay Zero Federal Income Tax, and Do So Legally
Taxes

How Amazon and Entrepreneurs Can Pay Zero Federal Income Tax, and Do So Legally

To learn how they, too, can pay no taxes, entrepreneurs should closely review all the things the government wants them to do.
Tom Wheelwright | 5 min read
Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks
Tax Deductions

Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks

Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Vani Murthy | 4 min read
These Are the Most Common Tax Filing Mistakes for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Avoid Them
Taxes

These Are the Most Common Tax Filing Mistakes for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Avoid Them

As the tax deadline draws closer, reduce the stress on your business by following these tips.
Bill Smith | 4 min read
7 Last Minute Tax Tips That Will Save You Money
Taxes

7 Last Minute Tax Tips That Will Save You Money

Get those forms in on time.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read