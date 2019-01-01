My Queue

Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks
Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Vani Murthy | 4 min read
5 Top Tax Hacks for Entrepreneurs

Get the most out of your return this tax season.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
How to Write Off Your Clothing and Laundry Expenses

Start saving with these simple tactics.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Be Smart About Writing Off Your Smartphone During Tax Time

Tax expert Mark Kohler says you can save money by using your smartphone in a small-business context.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
10 Year-End Smart Tax Strategies for Business Owners

A ROTH conversion and putting your spouse on the payroll should both be on your 'to-do' list.
Mark J. Kohler | 7 min read

Tax Tips for Writing Off Your Holiday Party
Finance

As we head into the holiday season filled with business events and parties, it's important to keep in mind that the IRS is strict with its tax-write off standards.
Bonnie Lee | 3 min read
Options for Deducting Your Company's Auto Expenses
Taxes

Deducting auto expenses can confound small-business owners, but it doesn't have to. Here's a quick explanation of your options.
Mark J. Kohler
Taxes 101: How to Maximize Your Dining Write-Off
Taxes

Many small business owners don't take full advantage of this deduction. Check out this video for more information on maximizing your write-offs and saving taxes.
Mark J. Kohler
The Tax Break Most 'Green' Entrepreneurs Forget
Finance

If your business is involved in green design or construction, you could be leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax write-offs on the table. Here's how to stop.
Dean Zerbe | 4 min read
Tips for Writeoffs, Obamacare and Keeping the Tax Man at Bay
Finance

Tax accountant Mark Kohler offers need-to-know advice to business owners.
Mark J. Kohler | 3 min read
Three Tips for Writing Off Auto Expenses
Finance

What's the best way to maximize the auto deduction on your taxes? CPA and attorney Mark Kohler shares some advice.
Mark J. Kohler
Five Tax Write-Offs You Might Not Know About
Finance

A slew of new breaks are now available on common expenses for some growing companies.
Eileen P. Gunn | 4 min read