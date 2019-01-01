There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Tax Write-offs
Tax Deductions
Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Get the most out of your return this tax season.
Start saving with these simple tactics.
Tax expert Mark Kohler says you can save money by using your smartphone in a small-business context.
A ROTH conversion and putting your spouse on the payroll should both be on your 'to-do' list.
More From This Topic
Finance
As we head into the holiday season filled with business events and parties, it's important to keep in mind that the IRS is strict with its tax-write off standards.
Taxes
Deducting auto expenses can confound small-business owners, but it doesn't have to. Here's a quick explanation of your options.
Taxes
Many small business owners don't take full advantage of this deduction. Check out this video for more information on maximizing your write-offs and saving taxes.
Finance
If your business is involved in green design or construction, you could be leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax write-offs on the table. Here's how to stop.
Finance
Tax accountant Mark Kohler offers need-to-know advice to business owners.
Finance
What's the best way to maximize the auto deduction on your taxes? CPA and attorney Mark Kohler shares some advice.
Finance
A slew of new breaks are now available on common expenses for some growing companies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?