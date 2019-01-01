My Queue

Taxation

Free Markets

When Will Washington Start Unleashing the Power of Entrepreneurs?

The latest GDP figures prove that the policies of the last six years are targeting the wrong culprits.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Why Americans Don't Want to Start New Businesses

New data show new business growth has slowed since 2008. It shouldn't be hard to see why.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Why Our Job Market Is Dying Before Our Eyes

The latest jobs numbers prove a point: Putting government policy over business interests has been a disastrous failure for the American worker.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read