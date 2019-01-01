Taxation Law

The New Taxation Laws Bring Respite for the Manufacturing Sector
News and Trends

The New Taxation Laws Bring Respite for the Manufacturing Sector

The recently passed Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will help to promote foreign investment in India for firms looking to invest outside of the US and China following their trade war, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Tahira Noor Khan | 2 min read