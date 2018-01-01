Taxes
Legal Marijuana
What Will Happen if the U.S. Legalizes Pot Like Canada? A Mind-Boggling Economic Boon, That's What.
The U.S. population is nearly ten times larger than Canada. The economic benefits of legalization here would be at least that much greater.
Marijuana Is a $794 Million Windfall for the States That Have Legalized Adult Use
Lawmakers loath to raise taxes but eager for new revenue are increasingly open-minded about legal marijuana.
Taxes
5 Things You Absolutely Need to Know About Cannabis Taxes
Managing marijuana taxes is no joke. Here's what you need to do to keep the IRS off your back.
Cannabis
Study Warns Sky-High Marijuana Taxes Drive Consumers Back to the Black Market
State governments eager for cannabis revenue need to remember the people who have sold pot tax-free for years are still in business.
Cannabis
Legal Marijuana Just Can't Catch a Break From Washington
There will be no tax relief for the legal cannabis industry, and the Justice Department is threatening a return to fierce enforcement.
Cannabis
Cannabis Advocates Want 'Unjust' Federal Tax Code Changed
Cannabis businesses legal under state law are taxed like criminal enterprises by the federal government.
Cannabis
Steep Taxes on Recreational Marijuana Are a Powerful Incentive for States to Legalize
Legalizing adult-use marijuana frees states from huge enforcement and incarceration and creates a huge new source of revenue.
Election 2016
7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election
Last night's vote has brought market scares, wage hikes, marijuana legalization and more.
Elections
Main Street Eyes Taxes, Wages, Marijuana in Midterm Elections
With small-business owners around the country casting their ballots, how Main Street votes could determine the outcome of some key initiatives.
Growth Strategies
Why Colorado and Washington Were Wise to Legalize Pot
From an economic and health standpoint, policymakers got it right when it came to sales of recreational cannabis.