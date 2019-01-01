My Queue

Taxi

Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020
Tesla

Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

The company says self-driving cars will be on the road this year.
Roberto Baldwin | 4 min read
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Uber Must Leave Italy in 10 Days After Nationwide Ban

Uber Must Leave Italy in 10 Days After Nationwide Ban

It can no longer advertise its services or operate in the country.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
First Driverless Taxi Hits the Streets of Singapore

First Driverless Taxi Hits the Streets of Singapore

Developer nuTonomy invited a select group of people to download their app and ride for free in its 'robo-taxi.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Toyota Developing Tech-Enabled Taxi for Japan

Toyota Developing Tech-Enabled Taxi for Japan

The company is developing a next-generation taxi for the Japanese market and it has formed a partnership with the country's hire-taxi federation to explore uses for new technology.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Daimler's Mytaxi to Merge With Hailo to Take on Uber
Ride Sharing

Daimler's Mytaxi to Merge With Hailo to Take on Uber

Unlike U.S.-based ride hailing startup Uber, which established itself to compete against taxi companies, the new company will operate using taxi firms.
Reuters | 2 min read
Business Traverlers' Appetite for Uber And Lyft Continues to Grow
Business Travel

Business Traverlers' Appetite for Uber And Lyft Continues to Grow

Two years ago, ride-hailing made up eight percent of business transportation.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Uber Plans to Fight $1.3 Million Fine in France
Legal

Uber Plans to Fight $1.3 Million Fine in France

The ridesharing giant was found by a Paris court to havemade 'ambiguous' recommendations to its drivers.
David Meyer | 3 min read
San Francisco's Largest Yellow Cab Company Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Bankruptcy

San Francisco's Largest Yellow Cab Company Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The company's president blamed competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, among other factors.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
London Cabbies Crowdfund to Fight Uber
Uber

London Cabbies Crowdfund to Fight Uber

Traditional taxi drivers say they are unable to compete on a level playing field with the ridesharing giant.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Taxi Owners, Lenders Sue New York City Over Uber
Legal

Taxi Owners, Lenders Sue New York City Over Uber

The lawsuit accuses the city of allowing Uber to violate taxi drivers' privileges and destroy their livelihoods.
Reuters | 3 min read
What's Cheaper in Your City: Cabs or Uber?
Ride Sharing

What's Cheaper in Your City: Cabs or Uber?

An analysis of ridesharing services and taxis tells how to get the most mileage for your money.
Mark Fahey | 4 min read
NYC Taxi Industry Takes Aim at Uber With New App
Uber

NYC Taxi Industry Takes Aim at Uber With New App

Arro is a new smartphone app that lets users hail and pay for cab rides in the Big Apple, one of the most hotly contested markets for ride hailing.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Uber Competitor GrabTaxi Raises More Than $350 Million
Apps

Uber Competitor GrabTaxi Raises More Than $350 Million

The round was the Southeast Asian ridesharing company's largest yet.
Reuters | 1 min read
New York City Caves on Plan to Cap Uber Drivers
Regulations

New York City Caves on Plan to Cap Uber Drivers

Mayor Bill de Blasio faced vocal opposition to plans to stop Uber's growth in New York.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read