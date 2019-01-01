My Queue

Taxi aggregators

Ola Rides to UK, But Can it Take the Front Seat?
Taxi aggregators

Ola Rides to UK, But Can it Take the Front Seat?

Ola has obtained licenses to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
Ola to Finally Engulf Uber's India Business after '12 Months of Talks'

Ola to Finally Engulf Uber's India Business after '12 Months of Talks'

The rationale behind Uber-Ola deal is simply that for any company it's important to cut their losses if they want a successful IPO
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in India and He says Ola to Competition

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in India and He says Ola to Competition

The Indian market will be a model for how Uber builds its product for the next 6 billion consumers
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Ride Sharing, Bus Shuttle, Auto Service to Fuel India's Homegrown Taxi-hailing App's Profits

Ride Sharing, Bus Shuttle, Auto Service to Fuel India's Homegrown Taxi-hailing App's Profits

Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal says company wil be profitable in the next two years.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
Jugnoo's Growth Journey From Auto-rickshaw to Hyperlocal Commerce

Jugnoo's Growth Journey From Auto-rickshaw to Hyperlocal Commerce

Starting from being an auto-rickshaw aggregator, it has now evolved into a go-to platform for all the hyperlocal needs.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read

State V/s Cab Aggregators. Who Benefits?
Taxi aggregators

State V/s Cab Aggregators. Who Benefits?

This is not the first time a strike by drivers of global taxi aggregators Uber & Indian firm ANI Technologies-backed Ola Cabs has taken place
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
A Quick Look at Business Ideas That Have Emerged Post Demonetization
demonetization

A Quick Look at Business Ideas That Have Emerged Post Demonetization

Here's what Ola, Paytm, MobiKwik have done in the last one month!
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
From Working at TaxiForSure to Now Stitching Fintech & Healthcare Together
Health Care

From Working at TaxiForSure to Now Stitching Fintech & Healthcare Together

Affordplan has raised Rs. 20 Crores as part of its Series-A funding, led by Prime Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital as a co-investor.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
These 4 Indian Banks Have Set up Mobile ATMs & Joining Hands with Them is This Opportunist Company
demonetization

These 4 Indian Banks Have Set up Mobile ATMs & Joining Hands with Them is This Opportunist Company

This Indian Company Shows How To Finds a Corporate Opportunity in Public Crisis
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Are Corporates no longer at the Mercy of Cab Aggregators?
Taxi

Are Corporates no longer at the Mercy of Cab Aggregators?

Fleet services allow corporates to book cabs in bulk or as required!
Ashok Vashist | 5 min read
Will Uber Apply The Same Strategy In India That It Used In China?
Uber

Will Uber Apply The Same Strategy In India That It Used In China?

Both sides have about $300-400 million annually to burn on customer and driver-side subsidies, and they have Didi as common investor.
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
An Uber for Intercity
Taxi aggregators

An Uber for Intercity

If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Uber Raises $1.15 Billion Leveraged Loan: Report
Uber

Uber Raises $1.15 Billion Leveraged Loan: Report

urning to the leveraged loan market, which was previously exclusive to more established companies, allows Uber to take advantage of historically low interest rates while keeping venture capital backers happy by not further diluting their equity
2 min read
How India's Ola Can Conquer The Rideshare Goliath
Taxi aggregators

How India's Ola Can Conquer The Rideshare Goliath

Ola's success in India shows us that homegrown companies can, in fact, compete against global behemoths
Jeff Kim | 5 min read
Here's What Uber India Thinks of The Regulations Imposed on the Ride Sharing Industry
Uber

Here's What Uber India Thinks of The Regulations Imposed on the Ride Sharing Industry

"We would like to say that we are in favor of regulations"
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read