Taxi aggregators
Ola has obtained licenses to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester
The rationale behind Uber-Ola deal is simply that for any company it's important to cut their losses if they want a successful IPO
The Indian market will be a model for how Uber builds its product for the next 6 billion consumers
Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal says company wil be profitable in the next two years.
Starting from being an auto-rickshaw aggregator, it has now evolved into a go-to platform for all the hyperlocal needs.
Taxi aggregators
This is not the first time a strike by drivers of global taxi aggregators Uber & Indian firm ANI Technologies-backed Ola Cabs has taken place
demonetization
Here's what Ola, Paytm, MobiKwik have done in the last one month!
Health Care
Affordplan has raised Rs. 20 Crores as part of its Series-A funding, led by Prime Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital as a co-investor.
demonetization
This Indian Company Shows How To Finds a Corporate Opportunity in Public Crisis
Taxi
Fleet services allow corporates to book cabs in bulk or as required!
Uber
Both sides have about $300-400 million annually to burn on customer and driver-side subsidies, and they have Didi as common investor.
Taxi aggregators
If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.
Uber
urning to the leveraged loan market, which was previously exclusive to more established companies, allows Uber to take advantage of historically low interest rates while keeping venture capital backers happy by not further diluting their equity
Taxi aggregators
Ola's success in India shows us that homegrown companies can, in fact, compete against global behemoths
Uber
"We would like to say that we are in favor of regulations"
